Some in NJ are fighting back against mask tyranny (Opinion)

Many of us know that wearing masks in most places that we are required to is a pointless ineffective exercise in futility. They're nothing more than "compliance badges," but many of us just want to get our groceries or supplies at Home Depot and go home without having to fight anyone.

It started out as confusing, when we were told not to wear them. Then it became: "You MUST wear one even though the science has been in for years that they don't stop the spread of viruses. Then it got frustrating when we realized we were getting mixed messages. After a while it became infuriating when kids and their parents were kicked off planes and out of stores.

Now it's just sad. People realize they're just doing it for those in power or those who have been gripped by fear of the propaganda of those same people. Well, in case you thought you were alone, outside your immediate circle of equally frustrated friends and family, you now have an outlet.

There is a South Jersey Facebook group called No Mask Flash mob NJ, and you can join here. They post comments and photos of people not afraid to exercise their right not to be a part of the giant obscene theatre group that's parading around in masks like it's doing something for the "greater good." They're people like you who've done the research and would rather live free than live in a perpetual state of fear from dying.

If we had an honest media and courageous, honest politicians, it wouldn't come to this. But sadly, it has.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.