Some companies support new type of hot leave – Should NJ?

Whether we want to accept it or not, it's been getting very hot lately. Not just in New Jersey, but pretty much everywhere around the globe.

Now sure, there are some exceptions, and it is summer, so hotter temperatures are to be expected. For some, however, it's been getting too hot. So hot, in fact, that some companies have expressed interest in implementing some sort of hot weather leave.

I came across this survey at HRD, and I have to say, I've never heard of such a thing before. Actual paid leave for when the weather is too hot? I suppose it makes sense for some occupations.

Actually, that's exactly what some of these companies that were surveyed said. In fact, over 1,000 workers and employers were asked about this, and 48.9% of them do support some sort of heat-related leave for certain occupations.

Only a small sliver of them, 4.6%, support implementing hot weather leave for all occupations, regardless if the employees work outside in extreme conditions or not. In my opinion, that might be a little too extreme.

But I do actually agree with this when it comes to those who are forced to work outside in unbearably hot temperatures and humidity. At least, I do if workers are forced to work in it during the hottest part of the day.

Especially in places where the temperatures exceed the triple digits for extended periods of time. Nobody should have to work in those conditions unless it's a dire emergency. But for those who are forced to work in extreme heat, should they receive extra pay?

As it turns out, some of these companies and employees that were polled feel that way. In fact, a whopping 96.6% of them said that employees should receive a monthly stipend for having to work in such conditions.

You can read more about the survey results here. As for New Jersey, would something like this be a good idea to consider?

It might be. We've been fortunate in The Garden State not to have to deal with constant triple-digit temperatures. At least, not yet. However, it's very possible a heatwave in the near future will deliver such extreme heat.

Should that happen, New Jersey companies should have a plan in place. No, not a mandate from our state government. But we can't deny it, it is getting hotter, and companies and employees from all over feel this is the right move to make. Should New Jersey also be on board?

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant.