Soma opens 7th location at Menlo Park Mall

EDISON — Bra shopping is about to get a whole lot easier, ladies.

A new Soma brick-and-mortar store has just opened in the Menlo Park Mall in Edison.

Customers can get complimentary bra fittings with a Soma Bra Fit expert, plus browse a lineup of solution-driven products made by women for women.

Soma offers consumers a relaxed and customized approach to bra shopping through their innovative Bra Fit program, where experts have perfected the art of bra-fitting, and taking the guesswork out of which size to buy.

Not only will women be properly measured, but they will be asked how they want to feel in their bras, empowering and inspiring confidence in them.

The store offers a wide selection of sleepwear, intimate wear, loungewear, swimwear, activewear and more.

Soma is also holding a special holiday sale from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Score select bras at just $35 when you buy two or more. Select sleepwear start as low as $29.

Soma also has stores in Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Freehold, Marlton, Paramus, and Tinton Falls.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

