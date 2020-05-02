New Jersey residents returned to state and county parks on Saturday for the first time in weeks after Gov. Phil Murphy lifted an order closing the parks during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last month.

Murphy on Saturday said what he had been hearing about the situation at parks was "so far so good."

When he lifted the order earlier in the week, Murphy had said that he would reverse course if people began overcrowding parks and not following social distancing guidelines.

Parking at parks has been capped at half of the capacity. Playgrounds and restrooms remain closed. Picnicking, barbecues and group activities are not allowed. Facial coverings are encouraged but not required.

The federal park service, meanwhile, will open Sandy Hook beaches and trails on May 9 with similar restrictions in place.