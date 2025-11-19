❄️ Fifth graders across Monmouth County are gearing up for the annual contest to name the county’s newest snowplow.

🚜 Entries are due by December 22.

🏆 The winning snowplow name will be painted on a county plow, with the student invited to help unveil it.

Oh, the weather outside is about to get frightful….

Monmouth County 3rd Annual Snowplow Naming Contest (Monmouth County Government)

Monmouth County launches 3rd Annual Snowplow Naming Contest

That means it’s time for the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners to launch its “3rd Annual Snowplow Naming Contest.”

Over the next month, fifth graders all across the county are invited to submit their creative and fun ideas.

Each year, hundreds of student submissions are sent in filled with imaginative snowplow names, said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works.

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone and Kaden Felder with "Fast and the Flurrious," the 2023 winner (Monmouth County Government)

Previous winning snowplow names from Monmouth County schools

Last year’s snowplow naming winner was “Born to Plow” (a play on words from Bruce Springsteen’s song, “Born to Run”), submitted by Jackson Mattioli of Laura Donovan Elementary School in Freehold Township, and Jackson Felegy of Middletown Village Elementary School in Middletown, Arnone said.

Other previous winners include “Snow Force 1” submitted by Viego Vieira of Amerigo A. Anastasia School in Long Branch, and “Fast and the Flurrious" submitted by Kaden Felder of Woodrow Wilson School in Neptune City.

Snow Force 1, the 2023 winner of the Monmouth County Snowplow Naming Contest (Monmouth County Government)

How to enter the 2025 Monmouth County Snowplow Naming Contest

The official contest rules of the Snowplow Naming Contest are as follows:

The contest is open to all fifth graders in Monmouth County

Submissions will be accepted now through Monday, Dec. 22

Students must submit a letter explaining how they came up with the name and advice for staying safe during a snowstorm

Snowplow Naming contest submissions can be sent two ways.

By mail: Monmouth County Department of Public Information

Hall of Records Annex

1 East Main Street

Freehold, NJ 07728

By email: public.information@co.monmouth.nj.us

What does the winner receive?

The winner will have their submitted name painted on a Monmouth County snowplow and be invited to help unveil it.

