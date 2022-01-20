Snow day kids’ activities and treats you never thought of

Sledding, snow angels and snowmen are always a good idea and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a kid who doesn’t love those snow day activities. But what do you do when you’ve got a couple of snow days in a week, as a lot of people in New Jersey have?

You got to start pulling out all the stops to come up with other stuff to do.

Some people in New Jersey have experienced snow differently this winter than others. For some, it seems like they’ve had plenty, and for others it’s business as usual. But if extra time home with your kids is starting to wear you down (especially when they may have just gotten back to school after remote learning), don't worry. They probably feel the same way.

But if you are looking for a fun way to spice up your snow day here are a couple of ideas to get the ball rolling.

Make snow cream

For some reason I hadn’t heard of this one, but it seems pretty fun. All you have to do is get a few large bowls of clean snow and grab a bowl of canned milk and vanilla. Slowly add the snow to the milk until it is your desired texture.

If you have kids at home it’s a fun way to get outside and play in the snow and still be rewarded with a yummy treat.

Make snow art

This is another activity you may not have tried before. Fill a spray bottle with water and food coloring and begin spraying the snow to create different kinds of art.

This will turn your front or backyard into a masterpiece, and the best part is no cleanup is needed! It’ll all just melt away.

Spa Day

You never realize how much a bubble bath will make the time pass until your kids are begging you to put more soap in the bathtub. This is a relaxing way to make the day pass and even more fun for the kids. A bubble bath is basically snow indoors anyway!

Hot Chocolate Bar

If you are the type of person who can’t spend a cold day without a cup of hot chocolate, spice things up a little and make a hot chocolate bar for the family.

You can choose from different chocolates and toppings and customize your dream winter beverage.

