It is taking some towns longer to clean up after Sunday's storm.

Toms River Regional School District Superintendent Michael Citta said that snow-covered walkways and sidewalks have presented a challenge for property owners to clear and for students to get around. The district's schools will open on a two-hour delay three days after the weekend storm dumped 6 to 10 inches in Ocean County.

"Sunday’s storm has presented unique challenges considering the volume of snow, ice, and the extreme cold that accompanied it. When we say that safety is our highest priority, it’s the truth – we strive to make decisions that honor this fact, and we also have all hands on deck to make it a reality," Citta said on the district Facebook page. "We’ve been working around the clock to ensure that every means of travel to our schools is as safe as can be considering these conditions."

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

Citta that while clearing sidewalks after a storm is a shared responsibility, snow drifts and large piles of snow plowed onto walkways have made shoveling difficult. He asked walking families in the district's four towns to find an alternative route to school.

Bus stops that aren't cleared out are also a problem, as kids sometimes have to wait in the street.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that New Jersey is in "dangerous territory" with lows down to around 10 degrees Tuesday night. An occasional breeze will create a wind chill of around minus 5.

