Did you hear the one about the two guys who went into Vineland and opened a comedy club?

One is Kevin Brennen formerly of "Saturday Night Live" and the other is Reverend Bob Levy whom you may remember from his many appearances on "The Howard Stern Show."

The club's name is Brennen and Levy's Comedy Loft at Kaycee Ray located above The Landis Theatre. I'll be performing there Saturday, Oct. 15.

Their comic resumes read like a who's who of shows and with at least one of them there each week you are pretty much guaranteed a great performance.

I spoke with Bob Levy who lives in Deptford through text:

What made you guys open a comedy club?

"We wanted to have a place where we can bring in great acts to a fun area and be able to have one of us there to host it each week to get a hands-on experience with the audience."

How is performing comedy in New Jersey compared to other states?

"Jersey is more real than many places. I like that they get all kinds of comedy."

How has standup changed if at all since you started doing it?

"I think people are ready to come out and have fun again as a group and enjoy being around others."

How do you feel about the state of comedy?

"It’s starting to get back to what it is. By putting in great acts people respond. We want them to get their money's worth."

What sets your club apart from the rest?

"It’s run by two comics that have over 60 years of experience in the business."

