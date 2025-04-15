Sneaky items in ‘Terms and Conditions’ that are insanely funny

Don’t even ask me what led to this. I can’t now remember even though it was only minutes ago. It’s a lazy Sunday morning and I’m sitting in my living room when something made me think about those Terms and Conditions that we all see every day, but no one ever reads.

You know the drill. All you’re trying to do is download a new game app on your phone and you’re asked to read and agree to their Terms and Conditions. Sure you agree to them, but you don’t read them. That would be the purview of anxiety-riddled worrywarts. Right?

So I started Googling whether anyone had ever actually read them and found something crazy. Oh, they have!

Bored Panda published a collection of insanely hysterical things people found embedded deep in their Terms and Conditions. For example, there was one that some bored corporate lawyer who stuck writing these clearly did as a joke. It said you agreed to give a company your first born.

Here are some of my favorites.

A guy who played a lot of iOS games caught a line that said he would be required, if asked to do so, to make pancakes for someone named Paul in the legal department.

He was never asked.

At an indoor rock climbing facility, the document said their business was not responsible for the theft of any personal item stolen "including but not limited to bags, phones, wallets and the contents therein, and underwear."

Why underwear? What on earth once happened there?

One college student who had to sign papers before moving into her dorm room was caught in the Terms and Conditions that they could charge her legal fees for things that had nothing to do with her, that she could be kicked out for no reason, and that they were not responsible for things like running water.

A software company’s Terms and Conditions said you were required to send a picture of your sister in the shower if requested.

Someone signing a lease on an apartment found a hidden, sneaky clause stating if they died before the end of the lease their family would then owe the rest of the rent. Good luck with that.

Someone who was trying out for “Canada’s Got Talent” read the fine print and saw this hidden and utterly creepy gem.

"You will pay for your room, board, and travel. You agree to be on camera 24/7. We can listen to your private phone calls. We can enter your room at any time to check on you and record it."

Yes, they bailed out.

In the Terms and Conditions for Peacock streaming services, someone says they found a recipe for chocolate cake under section 9.

At an indoor paintball range, the waiver people had to sign contained a strange section that held no liability against the company for things like insect attacks, wild animal attacks including specifically bear attacks, nor for guides incorrectly navigating rapids.

The paintball was less thrilling when it became obvious none of these would happen.

Read more of what people found here. Also, start reading that fine print. It might be worth a laugh.

