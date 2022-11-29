Snapchat image of guns and candy causes a stir in Brick, NJ

BRICK — A Snapchat message sent to a middle school student that shows what appeared to be a weapon in the background was found to not represent a credible threat.

Brick police said the message received Sunday by a Veterans Memorial Middle School showed the sender holding a package of Smarties candy with several guns. Officers located the sender and determined the firearms were Airsoft guns, which were taken from the house.

Airsoft is a game in which players use realistic-looking guns to shoot plastic pellets to eliminate others.

"We always take such threats seriously and encourage anyone who sees or hears of suspicious activity to report it immediately," Brick police and the school district said in a joint statement.

Information can be reported to the police, the school department or the township's WeTip link on the district website.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

