Smorgasburg, the huge food festival, is coming to Jersey City

One of the world's biggest food festivals will take place in Jersey City, New Jersey starting Memorial Day weekend and running every Saturday throughout October. Smorgasburg is a huge weekly food festival that has pervouisly been held in New York and in Los Angeles and now the food lovers event will make its way here to New Jersey.

The organizers have procured a 40 thousand square foot parking lot in Jersey City's exchange place on Hudson Street. The Smorgasburg will start with 25 to 30 food venders and will expand as the festival continues every Saturday through October.

New Jersey business will be well represented and the Smorgasburg will showcase some of the past attendees as well. The opening day lineup will reportedly include Berg’s Pastrami, Big Mozz, Bisska, C Bao, Carlitos Barbecue Taqueria, D’Abruzzo, Duck Season, Oyster Party and Wood-Fired Edibles among others to be announced later. All of these vendors were a part of the NY festival two years ago. Keep up with all the latest announcements here at there website here.

Because of the pandemic the festival has been dark for two long years.It's great to see this come to New Jersey. This will certainly help and bring in some of the money that our local New Jersey businesses lost during the pandemic. So grab your friends and a fork and head over to Jersey City starting on the 9th and chances are you will see me there.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.