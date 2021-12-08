Smoker causes 43 to become homeless in NJ, authorities say

Anyone remember a sad story about a fire that tore through an apartment building mere days before Thanksgiving? It happened in Flemington, New Jersey. It caused a man to be severely burned and 43 residents to be displaced according to officials.

After a thorough investigation the fire has been deemed accidental. Detective Corey Garrabrant said the cause of the fire was a 59-year-old tenant smoking on his couch. That tenant is the one who suffered serious burns according to authorities.

“He is currently at Saint Barnabas Burn Center and is in critical but stable condition,” said Garrabrant.

I hope he recovers even though it sounds like a long road. I also hope he can give up smoking.

Look, I’ve been there. I’m not being judgmental as I have smoked in my lifetime. It’s a bad habit and the single worst thing you can do to your health.

Smoking increased during the stress of the pandemic. Just Tuesday our show covered a topic on legislation that would mandate New Jersey convenience stores carry smoking cessation products since they sell cigarettes.

Rarely these days does someone want to be a smoker. Incentive goes a long way in breaking a nicotine addiction.

I’m not sure there’s ever going to be a better incentive than this poor guy has. Imagine the guilt he must feel knowing his habit is said to have caused 43 people to lose their homes and right at the holidays no less. Not to mention the physical trauma he’s suffering with being severely burned.

I wish everyone in this story a better tomorrow including the smoker who authorities say was the source of this fire. If this isn’t a reason to quit I can’t imagine what would be.

