Smithville in Atlantic County is a great NJ day trip destination

There are two Smithvilles in South Jersey. One is an amazing county park in Burlington County. But this one is the historic village of Smithville, a private enterprise in Atlantic County.

It's not far off the Parkway, and way off the beaten path. It's located in a beautiful rural part of the county and not far from the bay and the shore.

It's one of those parts of the state where you don't think you're in Jersey. There's a very friendly, slower feel there and Smithville is a great day trip destination. It's great for young families, couples, or groups.

If you're coming from the north, you'll take exit 48 off the GSP and even the short drive from there is a treat.

Dennis visits the historic village of Smithville

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.