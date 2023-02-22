Smell something funny? It’s skunk season in NJ

We've warned you about foxes and possums before, but they were more like yields rather than warnings. Right now, though, this a true warning. It's best you be on the lookout for skunks in your yard right now.

It's late February here in South Jersey which means the skunks are getting freaky. It's mating season for skunks here in the Garden State, so if there was ever a chance that your cat or dog might get sprayed, it's now. In fact, you should probably be on high alert for them from now through late March.

They're only doing what nature's telling them to do, but nobody wants to deal with that stink.

Since skunks are nocturnal, you typically won't see them during the day. If you have a flood light in your backyard, then your pets are probably safe from a spraying if you let them out before bed. Still, you never know if there's one lurking nearby.

So, what should you do if your pet gets sprayed?

A quick Google search will confirm many people have success with a mixture of baking soda, dish detergent, and hydrogen peroxide. There are plenty of different ratios you can try, but the most common one has you mixing a quarter-cup of baking soda, 2 teaspoons of dish detergent, and one whole quart of hydrogen peroxide. Now, you'll need to make sure that the peroxide is 3%. It'll say the percentage on the bottle.

According to the AKC, you're supposed to mix it in a bucket and apply it as soon as possible. You need to really coat your dog's fur and then let it sit for a few minutes, The instructions say five, but knowing myself, I'd let it sit for ten minutes.

After letting it sit, you can rinse and shampoo your pup. Repeat if necessary.

Hopefully, it won't come to that for you this winter/spring. If it does, at least you know what to do.

Also, a quick side note: Skunks are prone to rabies, so if you see one out and about during the day, err on the side of caution.

