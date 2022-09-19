Small Business Monday: What Montgomery, NJ has to offer

Montgomery, New Jersey is a great town in Central Jersey: great restaurants, shopping and people.

I had an opportunity to take our message of how we restore common sense to NJ to an outside event at Hidden Springs Lavender and Alpaca Farm on Saturday.

The owners couldn't have been nicer and more accommodating. Steve and Marie clearly run a great business and love what they do. It was a true pleasure to meet them.

Montgomery has several other small businesses that have become go-to places on a regular basis for me and my wife Jodi. It's almost a regular Saturday morning ritual to stop by Giovanni's Dry Cleaners and spend a little time chatting with our friends John, Sina, Pasquale.

attachment-Alfonso's Pizza loading...

If it's closer to lunchtime, I'll stop in to see my friends Allesandro and Kim who own Alfonso's Pizza — one of the best slices in the Garden State and it's right next door to Giovannis.

Then it's off to see Luigi, who owns Luigi's Show Repair. From shoes to belts to purses, Luigi can fix it all. I always leave with my shoes perfectly shined for the week ahead.

attachment-Breathing Dragon Yoga loading...

Beyond the weekend on an almost daily basis, you'll find us in the hot room practicing Bikram-style yoga with our friends Mori and Michael who own Breathing Dragon Yoga.

We'll be looking forward to highlighting more towns across the great Garden State.

Hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 App and let me know about small businesses in YOUR town!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

