One year, when Mark was snoring a lot and pulling the covers off me nonstop, I floated the idea of sleeping in separate bedrooms.

My mom weighed in on it and told me that it was the worst thing to do for a relationship.

I always listened to my mom because she was always right, but a lot of people still do it and it works for them.

Turns out, sleep divorce — the idea of sleeping in separate beds or rooms by choice — is more common than you’d think in the Garden State.

A study by Mattress Next Day shows that 39% of New Jersey couples report sleeping apart, placing the state in the No. 3 spot nationwide for this trend, behind Georgia (51%) and New York (40%).

Breaking it down further, 14% say they always sleep separately, and others do it “sometimes,” like a few nights a week or during busy weekdays.

SEE ALSO: The best perk of this NJ beach town will shock you

A national look at couples who sleep apart

Looking at an even bigger picture, the same article shows a National Sleep Foundation survey found 25% of couples nationwide sleep in separate beds or rooms.

And then there’s a New York Times poll that pegged about 1 in 5 U.S. couples in separate bedrooms — not all the time, but regularly.

Why more couples are choosing better sleep over tradition

Whether it’s snoring, temperature wars, sleep schedules, or just needing your space that 39% isn’t about drama. It’s about actual rest!.

Sure, we’d all love romantic nights side by side. But lack of sleep doesn’t make for the best partner!! Sometimes sleeping apart is the best thing you can do for both of you.

5 Health Dangers Linked To Sleeping With A Fan In New York

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom