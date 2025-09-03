We heard people from across the Garden State on Wednesday morning discussing the spiking cost of energy for their homes and small businesses.

The rising costs, caused mainly by the reckless "green energy" plans pushed by national Democrats and the Democratic congresswomen running for governor, are crushing average families.

New Jersey burning money on electric bills

Imagine being on a fixed income only to see your home energy bill double from $300 to more than $600. Our Board Op Kathy said her bill last month was more than $800, mine was north of $1,200!

Caller after caller said that even with solar, many bills were closing on the $800 mark. It's easy for political candidates to throw talking points at you through commercials and interviews, but does anyone have a real plan to lower costs?

One of the key problems in New Jersey is that special interests and their lobbyists have been coercing and cajoling politicians for decades to vote for their benefit, not yours.

Is going nuclear the answer?

Nuclear is part of the solution, but longer term, not immediately. It takes 3-5 years for a micro plant and nearly 10 years for a full plant.

Nearly 10 years ago I was advocating for New Jersey politicians to fully embrace nuclear, and sadly, the Republicans in the Assembly and state Senate were mostly silent as the Democrats continued to push the "Green" agenda without opposition.

Who is looking out for New Jersey residents?

For years, I've been advocating for an increase in production of electricity from clean, safe and affordable natural gas, now it's been reduced to a campaign talking point for both sides vying to take control of the governor's office.

Where have they all been for the past few years as this crisis was looming? Where were they reining in the bureaucracy at the Board of Public Utilities? Here was my statement when the last increase was announced.

I will continue to advocate for the ratepayer and the families and small businesses impacted by this dereliction of duty by Trenton insiders.

As long as I have a mic, YOU will have a voice.

