This Hidden Skillman, NJ Restaurant Blew Us Away
As we make our way around the state celebrating small business, there have been a few places that really stand out.
For years I drove by a spot in Skillman called One 53.
Dinner at One 53: A New Jersey gem worth the wait
Over the weekend we finally stopped in for a meal with our great friends Mori and Michael, owners of Breathing Dragon Yoga, our go to for mental and physical health.
The specials were all in line with Octoberfest with several versions of wiener schnitzel. The meal started out perfectly with fois gras and haloumi with fig and octopus appetizers.
Jodi had the schnitzel and I had the double cut pork chop, rare. Absolutely perfect.
Although I will order it medium rare next time.
Warm atmosphere and hospitality that lingers
Of course, the good news is the outer edge of the meat with perfectly cooked and delicious, with all the apps, I was full and took the bone and the center home
We will be back, no doubt about it.
Great service, friendly staff, lively atmosphere and no one rushed us out.
