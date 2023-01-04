Winter is here in NJ: Best places to go skiing and snowboarding

Winter is upon us and it’s time to gear up for some cool outdoor activities. Skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing seem to be very popular in the Garden State whether Mother Nature herself provides the snow or the resorts do.

Here are a few of the best places to ski in New Jersey, both inside and out.

Mountain Creek (Photo Credit: Mountain Creek)

Mountain Creek

200 Route 94

Vernon

Whether you’re going skiing or snow tubing, Mountain Creek is the biggest snow mountain resort in the state.

A day ticket for all ages costs $99.99 plus taxes and fees.

A twilight ticket is valid after 3 p.m. for all ages. That costs $59.99

Group ticket rates are available for skiing and snowboarding for groups of 15 or more.

Snow Triple Play Cards: 3 anytime lift tickets for $159.99 plus municipal fees. There are no blackout dates, no restrictions, and no reservations needed.

Snow Pass: For $599.99, this gets you unlimited access to the mountain all season long. Any time, any day with no reservations required plus all the benefits of being a pass holder.

Value Pass: Get all the access needed with this pass which costs $499.99. Valid anytime except from Jan. 14-16, and Feb. 18-21. No reservations are required.

Lift tickets, rentals, lessons, and lodging are also available.

Campgaw (Photo Credit: Campgaw Facebook)

Campgaw Mountain Ski Area

200 Campgaw Road

Mahwah

Voted Best Place for Winter Fun in 2021 and 2022 by 201 Magazine’s “Best of Bergen” awards, Campgaw Mountain Ski Area is a great place to ski, snowboard, and snow tube in New Jersey.

There is a variety of skiing and snowboarding terrain available for all ability levels with short lift lines and uncrowded trails. Lessons and equipment rentals are also available.

Day and night skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing are featured. There are three “magic carpet” conveyer lifts, 800-foot snow tubing runs, 100% snowmaking capabilities, a specialized children’s program for kids 4-6, eight beginner and intermediate trails, and more.

Season passes cost $459 (unlimited for 7 years and older), $419 (weekend/holiday), $349 (weekday, non-holiday), $389 for children’s unlimited, and $439 (children’s combo).

Day passes are also available for weekdays, weekends, and holidays.

2022-23 season passes, seasonal rentals, ski programs, and smart vouchers are available for purchase online. Smart Vouchers can be purchased in amounts of $55, $115, or $175 and can be redeemed for any product.

Season Passholder perks include complimentary tubing on Mondays and Tuesdays during non-holiday periods, a 15% food and beverage discount, and a 15% retail discount.

Big Snow American Dream (Photo Credit: American Dream)

Big Snow American Dream

1 American Dream Way

East Rutherford

Open daily, Big Snow is North America’s first and only indoor, real-snow, year-round ski and snow resort.

Snow day packages include ski or snowboard equipment rental, outwear (pants and jacket only. Gloves are not included), helmet, 2-hour slope access ticket, and complimentary access to terrain-based learning skills area and dedicated instructors.

A single Snow Day package costs $89.99. A 3-visit Snow Day package is valid for 3-anytime use all-inclusive Snow Day packages. No reservation is required and it costs $179.97.

Just watching? An observation pass costs $14.99.

Big Snow Play and Sledding Package includes 90 minutes of access to the snow play area and sledding hill, access to a sledding carpet lift, a sled, and complimentary locker use.

Sno-Go Package includes: Sno-Go rental, outwear (pants and jacket only — gloves are not included), helmet rental, 2-hour slope access ticket, locker rental, and introductory Sno-Go lesson. The cost is $89.99.

Slope access packages are also available.

National Winter Activity Center (Photo Credit: Winter 4 Kids)

Hidden Valley Club

44 Breakneck Rd

Vernon, New Jersey

Hidden Valley was once a ski resort in Vernon. But since January 2016, the area has been repurposed as the National Winter Activity Center, which provides education, ski, and snowboard instruction to groups that may not have access to winter sports.

Whether it’s just for the day or you plan to make a weekend getaway out of it, grab some friends and have fun on the slopes this winter in New Jersey.

