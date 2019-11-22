Well you'd better watch out, you'd better not cry

Let's face it. If you live in New Jersey or at the very least have family in New Jersey, there's a very good chance you have a diehard Bruce Springsteen fan in your life. The man is practically every one from New Jersey's father. Creating masterful albums and songs reflecting the way of life of New Jersey since the late 60s, then taking his Jersey-inspired message around the world, the Boss is revered by many in the state. Not all, of course. Our morning show host certainly has an issue with him. And many of our 101.5 listeners can't stand the site of him. But even the naysayers know a Springsteen lover. And yes, even they deserve a gift that makes them happy.

Now that the holidays are quickly approaching, here are some great Springsteen-related gift ideas that you can purchase online. Since he isn't touring any time in the immediate future, we had to get a little creative with this.

1. A recycled Bruce Springsteen vinyl record repurposed into a snack bowl.

2. Same general idea of using a recycled vinyl record, only this time it's used to create a very cool Bruce Springsteen clock.

3. In case you haven't been in the loop on all things Springsteen, he put out a critically acclaimed solo album this year called Western Stars. He also released a concert film where he performs the entire album from front to back, along with a very fitting Glen Campbell cover at the end. Consider either the studio version or the live version for a gift.

4. Some more cool Bruce art is available as well. Here's a poster inspired by various important streets in the Springsteen universe.

5. Here is a display of Springsteen inspired Monopoly cards.

6. And last but not least. for those who hold the song "Thunder Road" in very high regard, consider a street sign. Simple, but it gets the job done.

There you have it. Hopefully this at least gives you a better idea of what to get for that Springsteen fan in your life. Or maybe you found something you want to treat yourself to. I can't blame you as I would probably purchase all of these if I could!

