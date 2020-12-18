Stuck for a gift? Try these totally Jersey gift ideas

Maybe you’re wracking your brain trying to come up with a gift for a friend or co-worker. Maybe you’re overthinking it! You live in the Dirty Jerz, right? Well consider one of these totally Jersey gifts from Amazon.

Anyone can make Christmas cookies. But how about leaving Santa cookies shaped like the Garden State? Add some green and red sprinkles and you’ve got a genuine Jersey Christmas cookie with these perfect New Jersey cookie cutters.

This is a nice stocking stuffer for any lady who doesn’t want her “hands to smell like gas all day” and doesn’t want to “go up in flames like the Nevada Burning Man.” Help her let everyone who looks at her fridge know she’s a Jersey girl who won’t pump her own gas!

How about mailing a gift to anyone who has left the Garden State. It’s a New Jersey Homesick candle. Scents like cranberries and fresh ocean air. What? You thought it was going to smell like exit 13A? Fuggetaboutit!

Here’s one for the home or office of anyone who truly loves New Jersey. A small box sign and yes, those are names of Jersey towns in its background.

Don’t get caught in the neutral zone trap of gift ideas! A New Jersey Devils face mask is the perfect gift for 2020.

Finally, I think I speak for a lot of people when I say, “Bitch, please. I’m from New Jersey.” And you can help someone remind everyone with this coffee mug.

