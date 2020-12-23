So the USPS says don't tip your mail carrier, it's against the law. Well, I've got your tip right here.

It sounds like a joke, but technically it isn't. And let me be clear. I'm not going to let the big bad USPS stop me from tipping however much I want to whoever I want. These brave men and women have been part of the frontline since March. I always tip my mail carrier, but this year they're getting double.

The Post Office says:

Under federal regulations, carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount.

Give me a break. Why can't I slip my mail carrier some cash in appreciation of their hard work and not have the government involved? If individual postal workers feel uncomfortable accepting a tip or gift, I understand. But, that's still not going to stop me from offering. There are very easy ways to "say thank you" low-key.

I have to say that I'm not advocating that you deliberately stray from the USPS's policy, but lock me up for trying to spread a little holiday cheer to a group of people who work their butts off all year.

This goes for trash collectors and delivery workers from UPS, FedEx, Amazon, and the like too.

Merry Christmas and thank you to everyone keeping us going during these crazy times.

This post is by Matt Ryan, of 94.3 The Point, sister station to New Jersey 101.5.