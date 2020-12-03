Lyrics to The Twelve Days Of Covid (Opinion)
This was fun. I had the idea to do a parody of The Twelve Days Of Christmas but make it all about this crazy year dealing with the pandemic and call it The Twelve Days Of Covid. We took calls from listeners who wanted to add their own lines. It was a collaboration that could have bombed terribly but I have to say, putting our heads together for less than one hour had an amazing result.
From the first caller Dave who replaced the line two turtle doves with two rubber gloves, I knew we were onto something. Here’s the final result, the lyrics to our parody of The Twelve Days Of Christmas.
The Twelve Days Of Covid
On the first day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
A scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the second day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the third day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the fourth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the fifth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the sixth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the seventh day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Seven swabs a swabbing
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the eighth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Eight patients testing
Seven swabs a swabbing
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the ninth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Nine students Zooming
Eight patients testing
Seven swabs a swabbing
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the tenth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Ten p.m. closing
Nine students Zooming
Eight patients testing
Seven swabs a swabbing
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the eleventh day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Eleven Purells pumping
Ten p.m. closing
Nine students Zooming
Eight patients testing
Seven swabs a swabbing
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
On the twelfth day of Covid
The crisis gave to me
Twelve wipes a wiping
Eleven Purells pumping
Ten p.m. closing
Nine students Zooming
Eight patients testing
Seven swabs a swabbing
Six feet of spacing
Five new vaccines
Four science nerds
Three face masks
Two rubber gloves
And a scolding by Dr. Fauci
