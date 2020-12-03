This was fun. I had the idea to do a parody of The Twelve Days Of Christmas but make it all about this crazy year dealing with the pandemic and call it The Twelve Days Of Covid. We took calls from listeners who wanted to add their own lines. It was a collaboration that could have bombed terribly but I have to say, putting our heads together for less than one hour had an amazing result.

From the first caller Dave who replaced the line two turtle doves with two rubber gloves, I knew we were onto something. Here’s the final result, the lyrics to our parody of The Twelve Days Of Christmas.

The Twelve Days Of Covid

On the first day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

A scolding by Dr. Fauci

On the second day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

On the third day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

On the fourth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

On the fifth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

On the sixth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

On the seventh day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Seven swabs a swabbing

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

On the eighth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Eight patients testing

Seven swabs a swabbing

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

On the ninth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Nine students Zooming

Eight patients testing

Seven swabs a swabbing

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

On the tenth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Ten p.m. closing

Nine students Zooming

Eight patients testing

Seven swabs a swabbing

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

On the eleventh day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Eleven Purells pumping

Ten p.m. closing

Nine students Zooming

Eight patients testing

Seven swabs a swabbing

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

On the twelfth day of Covid

The crisis gave to me

Twelve wipes a wiping

Eleven Purells pumping

Ten p.m. closing

Nine students Zooming

Eight patients testing

Seven swabs a swabbing

Six feet of spacing

Five new vaccines

Four science nerds

Three face masks

Two rubber gloves

And a scolding by Dr. Fauci

