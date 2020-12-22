Griswold Christmas display scores huge for toy drive

Thanks to Steve and Gina Harbaugh of Mickelton thousands of kids will have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with...well, you get the idea.

For a third year the Gloucester County family set up an elaborate tribute to the classic movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s one of those houses so over the top and so unique it attracts traffic. Lots of traffic. Police come and direct traffic type of traffic. No easy feat since the house sits on Legends Court, a short street that ends in a cul-de-sac.

You’ll see replicas of iconic scenes like Clark Griswold’s triumphant plugging in of the lights, Clark hanging off the roof by a gutter, cousin Eddie standing outside the shabby RV emptying...something...into the sewer. Other gems as well.

The annual display proved so popular the Harbaugh’s decided to turn that into some good by each year asking people to drop off unwrapped toys. They then go to all types of kids. One example given by nj.com is little boys and girls living in temporary shelters with their moms escaping domestic violence.

Can you think of a better way to get in the Christmas spirit than this?

Last year they collected 9,000 toys for kids who otherwise wouldn’t have a Christmas. This year they are on pace to set a new record of 12,000. Yes, even in the dumpster fire known as 2020 where a pandemic swept over the state and swept jobs away.

12,000 toys. Amazing.

Read more about this family’s toy drive on their official page. There’s even a web series coming documenting the Harbaugh family who are affectionately known as the Griswold family of New Jersey. Here’s a trailer. Merry Christmas!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.