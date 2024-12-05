🎢 NJ Six Flags rollercoaster named No. 1 for thrill seekers

🎢 It scored 100 out of 100 in new study

🎢 Only the second-fastest NJ coaster remains

New Jersey is home to the most thrilling rollercoaster in the United States. But if you haven't experienced it yet, you never will.

PlayNJ.com looked at over 430 rollercoasters from 113 theme parks across the United States for their new study.

They scored each coaster based on height and speed to determine the best one for daredevils.

Only one ride got a perfect score of 100 points. And it's at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson.

People cheer at the end of a ride on Six Flags Great Adventure's roller coaster, Kingda Ka, in Jackson, NJ in May 2005 (AP Photo/Tim Larsen, File) People cheer at the end of a ride on Six Flags Great Adventure's roller coaster, Kingda Ka, in Jackson, NJ in May 2005 (AP Photo/Tim Larsen, File) loading...

Six Flags Great Adventure ride gets a perfect score

Kingda Ka is the best rollercoaster for daredevils, according to PlayNJ.com.

Kingda Ka's incredible top speed of 128 miles and dizzying height of 456 feet made it the clear top dog. Its 90-degree spiral drop was an unmatched thrill and made any park-goers think twice about hitting the concession stands beforehand.

(AP Photo/Tim Larsen, File) (AP Photo/Tim Larsen, File) loading...

The only problem is the winning rollercoaster closed forever less than a month ago. Six Flags said expensive maintenance and engineering issues forced the shutdown.

The data was compiled by PlayNJ.com before Six Flags officially announced the ride's closure on Nov. 14.

Six Flags says a new "multi-record-breaking launch coaster" will open in 2026 to replace the titan that had reigned for 21 years.

ALSO: 'Murder' at NJ home — father and son found dead, prosecutors say

That leaves Nitro the fastest ride at Six Flags Great Adventure. Riders can still have a good time going 80 mph at a height of 230 feet.

If that doesn't satisfy your thrill hunger, these rollercoasters are your best options in New Jersey:

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 6th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow