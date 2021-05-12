Six Flags Hurricane Harbor set to have a ‘spring preview’ on May 15

As things continue to open up, Six Flags will be opening their waterpark, Hurricane Harbor, on May 15, with a two week Spring preview. The park fully opens on Memorial Day weekend. In a release, the park said that the “Northeast’s largest and most tropically themed” water park’s preview will “feature many of the park’s rides, dining and shopping locations and offer “a taste of summer” prior to the official season launch Memorial Day weekend.”

If you’ve never been to the park, it features : “more than 30 thrill slides including Big Wave Racer, Tornado and Juhranimo Falls, a massive, million-gallon wave pool, half-mile lazy river and two interactive, family water play areas. Hurricane Harbor’s newest addition, Calypso Springs, features a refreshing, 100,000-gallon family activity pool, giant deck for relaxing and sunbathing, and quick service dining.”

Next door at Six Flags Great Adventure, the anticipated opening this summer will be the new Jersey Devil coaster; a summer unveiling is planned, although no hard date has been announced. At up to 130 feet high and reaching speeds of over 50 miles an hour, it will be the world’s longest, tallest, and fastest single rail coaster.

The park says that its safety protocol for COVID, “ meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols. Masks are required. Advance ticket purchase and reservations manage attendance and stagger arrivals.” To buy and reserve tickets, go here.

Six Flags is also looking to hire 4,000 people across its Jackson parks; many of the jobs pay $15 an hour. For more info, go here: www.sixflagsjobs.com

