They're back at it. Ruhie and Reya. Two amazing young women from Jersey City we better all be paying attention to because they're probably going to change the world one day.

Ruhie Mehendale, 14, and Reya Mehendale, 10, have been helping people for a long time. Last year I wrote about how they contacted Jersey City Mayor Fulop's office during the pandemic and organized a way to get 92,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to those who needed it in their city.

Ruhie is a 9th grader at Franklin School and Reya a 5th grader at Hamilton Park Montessori. Always wanting to give back, Ruhie put together a new initiative called DoGooders. The sisters organized a dozen other kids ages 7 to 15 and together formed a project to assemble hundreds of 'blessing bags' for homeless people.

Each bag contained a new toothbrush, toothpaste, new socks, a bar of soap and a handwritten note. The kids reached their goal and the bags have been donated to St. Lucy's Homeless Shelter.

Aarti Mehendale Aarti Mehendale loading...

They collected all these items through donations. 400 bags worth. 400 lives that these young kids will be touching in such a positive way. Quite an undertaking.

Aarti Mehendale Aarti Mehendale loading...

As far as those handwritten notes? That may be the greatest part of this gift. Here's one example.

Dear friend, You are valued and we love you. I wish you all the best in the world for you my friend. I hope this note puts a smile on your face and gives you comfort in these difficult times. You are special and loved. Remember, today is your opportunity to build the tomorrow you want.

That's definitely what Reya and Ruhie are doing, building the tomorrow they want to see for the world.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.