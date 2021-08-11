Kids donate 92,000 hand sanitizers to Jersey City

If Ruhie Mehendale doesn’t end up in politics I will be shocked.

She’s only 13 years old. Together with her sister Reya who is 9, they just accomplished something most adults wouldn’t have. They had an idea and saw it through, contacting a friend of their father’s down in Atlanta and talked him into nearly 100,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

The sisters got it shipped here then worked to have them distributed to Jersey City schools and homeless shelters and wherever it could be used. Imagine being 13 years old and having the temerity to pick up the phone and call the mayor’s office for a project you’re working on.

Listen to this quote from Ruhie.

“I thought simple sanitization could keep needy citizens safe with the worsening virus spread,” she said. “I connected with Mayor Fulop ... (and he) was fully supportive of my initiative and connected me to the right people who helped me get the job done.”

I “connected” with?

“Fully supportive of my initiative?”

Oh this kid will have his job one day. Or any job she wants.

Last year Ruhie and her little sister Reya had another initiative. They wanted to do something to help Jersey City’s homeless population. They put together 200 goodie bags of personal hygiene items and threw 100 sandwiches together.

Just another day of being amazing for these little kids from Jersey City who will probably buy and sell us all one day.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

