Single dad, 92-year-old among 4 dead on NJ highways in 24 hours

Four people died in car crashes on New Jersey highways within 24 hours, including two people in who died in a single collision Sunday afternoon.

A Dodge Caravan driven by 18-year-old Zachary Janda of Tuckerton heading east on Route 72 in Woodland and a Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 92-year-old man headed west driven collided in the westbound lanes around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Charles Marchan.

Marchan said both died from their injuries sustained in the crash. The 92-year-old man's identity was not disclosed, pending notification of his family.

Janda graduated from Pinelands Regional High School in June, according to his Facebook page.

One person was killed early Monday morning around 1:45 a.m. in a multi-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in the inner lanes between exits 12 and 11 in Woodbridge, according to Marchan. He did not disclose the identity of the deceased or details about the crash.

Stephen C. Chiarle and his children (Stephen C. Chiarle via Facebook)

Early Sunday a 2010 Ford Edge driven by Stephen M. Chiarle, 48, of the North Cape May section of Lower Township was struck on its side by a Honda CRV on the northbound side near exit 58 for Route 539 (Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor) around 2:20 a.m., according to Marchan.

The driver of the Honda, Stephen M. Izzo from the Milmay section of Buena Vista, was hospitalized for serious injuries, Marchan said.

