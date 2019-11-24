NJ father of 8 killed in Parkway crash involving stranded SUV

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — One person was killed when a disabled SUV was struck by on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County very early Sunday morning.

A 2010 Ford Edge driven by Stephen M. Chiarle, 48, of the North Cape May section of Lower Township was struck on its side by a Honda CRV on the northbound side near exit 58 for Route 539 (Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor) around 2:20 a.m., according to State Police spokesman Charles Marchan.

The driver of the Honda, Stephen M. Izzo from the Milmay section of Buena Vista was hospitalized for serious injuries, according to Marchan. No charges had been filed as of Sunday afternoon.

Marchan did not say if the disabled Edge was parked on the side of the road or in a lane of the Parkway.

Chiarle had created his own Go Fund Me page titled "failing on hard times" in September, where he wrote he was a "single father" to eight children and was having financial difficulties.

Chiarle was remembered on Facebook Sunday by several friends and relatives who said he was a devoted family man.

One woman, Robin Johnstone, wrote she had known Chiarle since high school and that he was an "awesome" dad and pop pop.

"Stephen M Chiarle I am lost for words night now you were an amazing father, pop pop, and friend you were our family you will be truly missed by many. RIP," another woman, Margie Smith, wrote on her personal Facebook page.

Northbound traffic was forced off the Parkway at exit 50 for Route 9 for several hours for cleanup and investigation of the crash.

