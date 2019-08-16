‘Side chick’ burns house when NJ man sleeps through booty call, cops say

WOODBURY — It was a booty call gone bad, police say.

A police press release about an alleged arson of a home on Barber Avenue is pretty straightforward. It says that on Aug. 4, officers responded to a home to find it engulfed in flames, and the Woodbury Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze. A man and dog had both been inside, but survived — the man was transported to Inspira Hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

It says the "initial investigation showed signs of arson and a crime scene was established," and that eventually, after police reviewed hours of surveillance video and spoke with witnesses, "a suspect was developed."

But a police report reviewed by NJ.com tells a much wilder story.

In it, police say Taija Russell, 29, of Gloucester Township had come to the man's door after he invited her over for sex — and when he didn't answer, she set the place on fire.

NJ.com reports the man described Russel to police as a "side chick" — and that police became aware of the blaze when he wan into the police station "wearing only a T-shirt and covered in soot," out of breath and coughing.

The man told police he fell asleep before Russell arrived, the report says. It also says police found threatening text messages from Russel, and that the surveillance showed her buying lighter fluid, matches and a lighter from a nearby gas station.

Russell has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, endangering/creating a substantial risk of death, and criminal mischief, police said in their press release.

"The outcome could have been much worse and the Woodbury PD is glad to hear the victim and his dog are both recovering well," police said.

More from New Jersey 101.5: