ASBURY PARK — Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon, but have offered little detail about the incident so far.

The shooting was reported in the 40s block of Ridge Avenue, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman , and suspect Trey Lentz, 21, of Asbury Park, was taken into custody on Monday morning.

Swendeman said the person shot was hospitalized with non life threatening injuries and did not disclose any additional details about the circumstances of the incident.

Pictures of the crime scene posted by the Asbury Park Press show investigators using a K9 and checking a fence and curb. It is located down the block from Sisters Academy to the north and Ridge Avenue Elementary School to the south.

The incident was three days after a shooting on Route 33 that left Sciascia Calhoun, 24, of Freehold Township dead as she turned off the Route 33 bypass onto Halls Mills Road just before midnight on Thursday night. Prosecutors said the shooter fired at her car from another vehicle.

Kader Mustafa, 34, was formally charged with Calhoun's death on Saturday and has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Prosecutors are awaiting the the results of ballistic tests to determine if Mustafa was involved with the shootings of vehicles on April 27 in Neptune and April 28 in Holmdel.

No one was hurt in the Neptune and Holmdel incidents, according to the Prosecutor's Office, who said Mustafa was not a suspect in a shooting last Sunday in Colts Neck, that left Earl Lloyd Sanders dead as he drove on Route 18 around 2 a.m.

Sanders' funeral was Saturday at the Ely Funeral Home in Neptune.

