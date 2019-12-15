Shoplifting today is ‘organized’ crime — and it’s on the rise

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The latest survey from The National Retail Federation shows 2 out of 3 stores nationwide are seeing an increase in organized retail thefts, where a group of thieves or shoplifters invade a store for coordinated stealing.

The report found that 97% of retailers have been victimized by organized retail crime in the past year and 68% had seen an increase in such activity.

"They'll come into the retail store in bulk with a list of items, usually non-durable goods, something they can steal and then sell quickly to convert it to cash, hit a location, grab everything they can," NRF Vice President for Loss Prevention Bob Moraca said.

The survey finds the overall National average from gangs of shoplifters is just over $700,000 per $1 billion in sales.

"The trend is that this type of theft is moving up and for a number of reasons. It's very profitable. They can sell these items quickly and convert them to cash," Moraca said.

In New Jersey, theft of up to $200 is a misdemeanor (disorderly persons) crime. The defendant faces a maximum six-month jail term and up to a $1,000 fine. A stolen item worth $200 to $500 is a fourth-degree felony with up to a 1 1/2-year prison term plus a $10,000 fine.

The National Retail Federation survey also finds that 73% of retailers said they have also been victims of "cargo theft." This occurs when merchandise or goods is en route to a retailer from distribution centers. Street slang for this type of theft is something that "fell off the truck."

Joe Cutter is the senior news anchor on New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Crime
Categories: Money & Business, New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top