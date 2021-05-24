Shooting on NJ highway: Gunmen in van tried to kill biker, cops say

A driver on a motorcycle said gunmen in a van shot at him on southbound Route 287 early Sunday evening, according to State Police.

The motorcyclist exited Route 287 and called police after pulling off of Chimney Rock Road just north of Route 22, State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez told New Jersey 101.5. The driver was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

The van was stopped by North Plainfield police on Route 22 and the three men inside were arrested by State Police.

Matthew Plaza, 32, of Allentown, Pennsylvania; Luis Velez, 37, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and Raymond Bethancourt, 35, of Shillington, Pennsylvania, were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of weapons for unlawful purposes, manufacturing, distributing or dispensing drugs and conspiracy to commit murder.

Plaza is also charged with attempted murder.

Goez did not disclose the identity of the motorcyclist or a motive for the shooting.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Marijuana legal in NJ: How do the laws work? Answers to common questions about legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey and rules about underage use of weed.