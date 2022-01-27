Shocking (not really): New Jersey is the worst state to retire (Opinion)

I don't think anyone is really surprised that we made to top spot for the worst of something in the country once again. New Jersey is rated the worst state to retire in.

With the high cost of living and ridiculously high taxes, it's no surprise that we rank as the worst state to retire in.

New Jersey does have generous pensions and benefits for those who work in public service. While it's difficult to tell how many of those folks take the pension and run to another state, it is the smart thing to do. It may not seem fair to those of us in the private sector paying the freight, but most of you would do it if you could.

Yes, your NJ State Pension checks do follow you wherever you go.

The scary part for those folks is that the pension fund and all of its debt are reaching scary levels. Whether you have a nice pension or not, this state doesn't make it easy to stay here once you reach your golden years.

The good news is that if you want to stay close to family and the grandkids, our neighbor to the south ranks as the fourth-best state to retire.

So, if you can find a comfortable spot in Delaware that's not too far of a drive from your family and not too boring and desolate, you're in luck. Delaware has no sales tax and their state income tax is as low as 2.2% depending on income levels.

Hey, if it's good enough for Joe Biden to go there every weekend, then it should be good enough for us!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

