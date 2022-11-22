Shocking death of school superintendent in Englewood, NJ

Grief counselors are available in the Englewood School District to help students and staff cope with the sudden death of Superintendent Dr. Ronel Cook.

Cook, 51, was driving with his 18-year-old son in Yonkers when his 2015 Nissan Altima veered off the Cross County Parkway and hit a stone wall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. His son survived the crash with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.

He had only been on the job since August, but had already become a respected leader and member of the Englewood community.

Mayor Micheal Wildes called Cook's death a terrible loss. He posted a recent video he and Cook recently did talking about the state of education.

Prior to being hired in Englewood, Cook was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School district in New York, where he was well respected. In a statement, school officials offered "our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and coworkers during this time of great sadness," and said his "presence here touched every aspect of our school community."

NorthJersey.com reports the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but that witnesses reported cook was not speeding and did not appear to swerve to avoid hitting another vehicle.

The Englewood Mayor's office says funeral details are still being finalized.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.