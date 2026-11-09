Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill (L) and newly named acting Secretary of State Shirley U. Emehelu announce Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell's resignation (NJ Office of the Governor via YouTube) Gov. Mikie Sherrill (L) and newly named acting Secretary of State Shirley U. Emehelu announce Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell's resignation

🏛️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill is expected to name Shirley Emehelu as New Jersey’s next lieutenant governor.

⚖️ Emehelu is a former federal prosecutor who oversaw New Jersey’s midterm elections as acting secretary of state.

📜 The appointment would put two women in New Jersey’s top two offices at the same time for the first time.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill is expected to name acting Secretary of State Shirley Emehelu as New Jersey’s next lieutenant governor, the New Jersey Globe reports. Emehelu would succeed Dale Caldwell, who resigned in September after an independent investigation substantiated a sexual harassment allegation and found ethics violations. Caldwell denied the allegations.

Emehelu, a Montclair resident, spent nine years as a federal prosecutor, handling financial fraud cases and leading the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s asset recovery and anti-money laundering work. She also held a senior post in the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. Sherrill tapped her to serve as acting state comptroller in January, then moved her to the Secretary of State’s Office after Caldwell resigned. Emehelu oversaw the Nov. 3 election in that role.

Trenton Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, the other finalist, withdrew from consideration Friday. The appointment requires no state Senate confirmation and would put Emehelu first in line to succeed Sherrill. It would also mark the first time New Jersey has had women serving as governor and lieutenant governor at the same time.

Burlington County Prosecutor's Office shield (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) Burlington County Prosecutor's Office shield

🚨A mail carrier discovered a handwritten message directing someone to call 911

🚨Three people were found dead inside the Mount Holly home on Friday

🚨Burlington County investigators have not released the identities of the deceased

MOUNT HOLLY — Three people were found dead inside a Burlington County home Friday after a mail carrier discovered a haunting handwritten note directing someone to call 911.

Police were called to the home on Winding Way after the message was found, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Video by NBC Philadelphia showed a handwritten note posted next to the mailbox at the front door. It read "9-1-1 inside" and included two sad faces with X's for eyes.

Neighbor David Babcock told NBC Philadelphia that two brothers and a sister, believed to be in their 60s, lived at the home.

Police told him investigators found a lot of blood inside the house. Babcock said he was not surprised by what happened but did not think it would be so violent. Before Friday, he expected the house would be condemned and the residents forced to move elsewhere.

Mail carrier Dom Clements told the New York Post that he believes he is the only person who visits the home daily. He also said the mailbox was taped shut with packing tape.

Bradshaw did not disclose the identities of the deceased. There is no threat to the public, the prosecutor said.

Elzbieta Banel (Elzbieta Banel via Linkedin) Elzbieta Banel

🚨A Middletown sergeant faces DWI and reckless driving charges in Howell

🚨Tickets place the incident at a Police Athletic League facility on Kent Road.

🚨The officer has been placed on administrative leave

HOWELL — A Middletown police sergeant is facing DWI and reckless driving charges after an incident at a Police Athletic League facility in neighboring Howell.

Sgt. Elzbieta Banel, 42, was at the Howell Police Athletic League facility on Kent Road at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to records obtained by New Jersey 101.5. She was issued two other tickets for reckless driving and DWI on school property or within 1,000 feet of a school.

She has a court date on Nov. 20 at Howell Township Municipal Court.

Middletown Police Chief Craig Weber said Banel has been with the department since 2016.

“We are aware of the arrest of Sergeant Banel, and while we are precluded from discussing personnel matters, I can confirm that Sergeant Banel is being placed on administrative leave," Weber said.

Cranbury says about $26 million earmarked for an affordable housing land purchase was stolen in a fraudulent wire transfer. (Getty images/Cranbury Township/TSQ illustration) Cranbury says about $26 million earmarked for an affordable housing land purchase was stolen in a fraudulent wire transfer. (Getty images/Cranbury Township/TSQ illustration)

💸 Cranbury says about $26 million earmarked for an affordable housing land purchase was stolen in a fraudulent wire transfer.

🗳️ Mayor Lisa Knierim disclosed the Sept. 28 theft on Nov. 6, three days after Election Day.

🔍 Investigators have frozen nearly $17.3 million in assets as they work to recover the stolen money.

Cranbury Township says about $26 million in public money was stolen through a fraudulent wire transfer on Sept. 28. The Middlesex County township had set aside the money to buy land to meet its affordable housing obligations. A task force led by Cranbury police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating with help from state and federal authorities.

Mayor Lisa Knierim disclosed the theft on Nov. 6, more than five weeks after it happened and three days after voters elected Democrat Thomas Szczur Jr., preserving Democrats’ 5–0 majority on the Township Committee. The township said its police chief had regularly briefed the committee during the investigation. The public statement gave no reason for the timing of the disclosure.

Investigators have frozen nearly $17.3 million in assets as they work to recover the stolen funds. The township is reviewing its insurance coverage for possible reimbursement. Officials also plan to bring in an outside accounting firm and propose two new positions, an assistant township administrator and an assistant chief financial officer.

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By the end of October, the total was well above 14,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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