🚒 A small fire at a Ship Bottom home was caused by a lightning strike

🚒 Firefighters from multiple stations stayed on the scene for two hours

🚒 The blaze was extinguished and no injuries were reported

SHIP BOTTOM — A fire at a home in the Ocean County borough on Saturday night was caused by a lightning strike, according to the local volunteer fire department.

Firefighters from Stations 46 and 49 responded to a report of smoke in a home on 6th Street after the lightning strike before 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a small area in the area where the lightning strike occurred, according to the Ship Bottom Volunteer Fire Co. Facebook page.

All incoming mutual aid was recalled with the exception of Station 51. Crews stayed on the scene for about two hours.

There were no injuries reported.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

