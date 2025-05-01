A Newark man who was given another chance after killing someone in a crash decades ago, only to kill two more in a drunken high-speed crash years later, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Shaquan Wiley, 39, was convicted in February on charges of vehicular homicide and aggravated assault by auto in a crash near a Newark school in 2020.

Prosecutors say Wiley was intoxicated and driving far over the speed limit before losing control of his vehicle and smashing into a tree, instantly killing 17-year-old Tahtiyanah Green and 21-year-old Imani Exum. An additional two passengers, aged 21 and 37, suffered serious injuries.

A life sentence is an uncommon punishment for vehicular homicide cases. But Superior Court Judge Ronald D. Wigler cited the fact Wiley was driving under the influence, driving at an excessive speed, and Wiley's prior convictions, notably in a 2005 manslaughter case where he fatally struck a pedestrian while driving recklessly.

Wiley has to serve more than 63 years before he is eligible for parole under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act.

