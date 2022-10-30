Shania Twain coming to NJ next spring
Here comes Shania Twain!
Shania Twain will be playing the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on June 6, 2023.
It's part of her just-announced "Queen of Me Tour," which will cross North America in 2023. It's the first time Shania has done a full-blown tour in some time.
Tickets for the Shania Twain show in Camden go on sale on Friday, November 4th at 10 am.
Joining Shania Twain on this stop will be Burlington, New Jersey native Breland.
For tickets and more information, click here.
