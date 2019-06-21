Sex offender who failed to register with NJ is caught

BARNEGAT — A Shrewsbury man who failed to register as a sex offender with the state under Megan's Law was found Thursday in Ocean County, where he was charged with assaulting a State Police detective.

Marvin Sanders, 37, who is also known as "Marven" and "Maurice," was arrested at a residence in Barnegat by state troopers and the U.S. Marshal’s NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force l.

Sanders faces additional charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Sex offenders are required to complete a registration form for their local police department. Sex offenders convicted in another state are required to register within 10 days of moving to New Jersey.

State Police credited numerous social media shares with helping to find Sanders.

