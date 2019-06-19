Cops search for missing Monmouth County sex offender

State Police are looking for a Shrewsbury man who failed to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Marvin Sander, 37, who is also known as "Marven" and "Maurice," is known to spend time in Ocean County, especially Toms River and Manchester Township, according to police.

Police described Sander as a black male who stands 5'11'' and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone with information about Sander's whereabouts is asked by State Police to contact the Hamilton Criminal Investigation Office at 609-582-5000, ext. 5288.

