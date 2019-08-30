Sex offender on the run in NJ: Have you seen this man?

A man who police say failed to register as a sex offender in Burlington County is considered a fugitive and remains on the run.

Burlington County Proseutor Scott Coffina did not disclose specifics about why William Dean, 60, is required to register under Megan's Law, but pointed out that state law requires registered sex offenders who plan to move to a new residence to notify police in the town where they presently live about the change. They must also provide their new address to police in the municipality where they intend to move.

Dean may be in the Camden area and may be using the name Billy Dean, according to Coffina. He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds.

Coffina asked anyone with information on Dean's whereabouts to call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-265-5035.

