A convicted sex offender was caught sneaking photos of a young boy in a store bathroom in Stafford Township, according to local police.

Christopher Dinverno, 39, of Barnegat, is facing multiple charges.

It was a parent of a 7-year-old boy who told police Dinverno was in the bathroom of the Costco in Stafford at the same time as the child. According to the police, Dinverno was trying to take photos from under a bathroom stall while the boy was in the stall.

When police arrived at the store, Dinverno had already left.

According to a statement on Facebook, Costco management helped to positively identify Dinverno.

Officers found him a short time later at the Stafford Diner and took him into custody without incident.

After being taken to the police station for questioning, Diverno was charged with Invasion of Privacy and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police identified Dinverno as a convicted sex offender who is subject to Community Supervision for Life under Megan’s Law.

That would likely make Dinverno a "Tier 3" sex offender (the only classification that requires lifetime supervision) and at highest risk to commit another sexual crime.

However, a search of the New Jersey State Police Sex Offender Registry did not turn up any specific information about the crime or crimes Dinverno was convicted of or whether that crime involved a child.

He remains held at the Ocean County Jail pending a hearing.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: