NJ man, 56, gets prison for ‘date’ rape in Atlantic City

Gary Kearns, of Brick, is sentenced for sex assault in Atlantic City (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps)

🔺 NJ man met date online
🔺Gave fake name to victim
🔺Drove to Atlantic City, where assault happened

A 56-year-old Ocean County man has been sentenced to four years in state prison for the sexual assault of a woman he met on a dating website.

Gary M. Kearns, of Brick, received his sentence on Monday, after pleading guilty in August to second-degree sexual assault.

Kearns admitted that in August 2021, he met and pursued the victim through Facebook Dating, giving her a false name.

(Atlantic City Police via Facebook)
He eventually picked up the victim and drove her to Atlantic City for an arranged date.

Once there, Kearns sexually assaulted the victim and then left her stranded, more than an hour away from her home.

Kearns must serve at least 85% of the four-year term before being eligible for parole.

He will then be on parole supervision for life and must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

