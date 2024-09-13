Police in Ocean County, NJ: Who’s killing seagulls in the Costco parking lot?
STAFFORD — Locals in Ocean County want to know which "useless human beings" are allegedly responsible for purposely aiming their vehicles at flocks of seagulls and killing birds.
Stafford Township police are asking for the public's assistance in the matter.
According to police, the investigation relates to two separate incidents. Both occurred in the Costco Wholesale parking lot, police said.
Witnesses said that in both incidents, the suspects purposely drove through a flock, "striking and killing several birds."
"That's disgusting," one user wrote on Facebook.
"What useless human beings!" said another.
Anyone with information related to these incidents is being asked to contact Detective Reed of the Stafford Township Police Department, at 609-597-1189, ext. 8471, or jfreed@staffordpolice.org.
