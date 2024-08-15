🚨 Residents of NJ town demand police write more tickets

Police chief responds to community petition

Stepped up enforcement is promised in Stafford Township

The police chief in Stafford Township is promising his officers will be more vigilant in enforcing traffic laws after residents demanded the department make the streets safer.

In an open letter posted to the Stafford Township Police Facebook page, Chief James Haldenwang says he has received numerous complaints from residents and he was recently given a petition with 250 signatures calling for "increased enforcement of speeding laws in our neighborhoods."

Haldenwang says he is "compelled to address the ongoing concerns regarding traffic safety in our community, particularly in our residential neighborhoods."

Police in Stafford Township have already begun a crackdown on speeding and reckless driving in specific areas of the town identified by local residents.

"I have witnessed firsthand the tragic outcomes of accidents and the heartache that follows. These experiences drive my commitment to ensuring the safety of our streets," Haldenwang said in his letter.

Not a money grab

While Chief Haldenwang vowed the community will tackle the issue of speeding and reckless driving together, he also stressed this was not an excuse for a money grab.

"I want to emphasize that our goal is not to catch drivers off guard or to issue tickets," Haldenwang said.

He also stressed that it was illegal for officials to compel police officers to write tickets.

In 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill (S-1322) that made ticket quotas illegal and barred towns from using how many tickets an officer writes from being used in performance evaluations and promotion decisions.

"I cannot force officers to write tickets," Haldenwang said, but officers "will be closely monitoring streets where residents have expressed specific concerns."

At the same time, Haldenwang warned, "If you are caught speeding, you should expect to receive a ticket."

Support from the community

Aside from the community petition calling for officers to write more tickets, support for the stepped-up enforcement has been strong on social media.

Matt Curtis wrote on Facebook, "Excellent response Chief!!! Your community thanks you!"

Kelly Hilken said she has already seen a change. "I’ve definitely seen a lot more officers pulling people over on Lighthouse and I’m lovin it."

Many residents were adding specific streets and areas of town where they would like to see more patrols.

Still, others, like Laura Mayland-Rossi, thought it was overkill. "3 police cars on Jennings (Road), I agree in safety but that’s a bit ridiculous."

Haldenwang did not indicate how long the stepped up enforcement actions would continue.

"Your safety is our priority, and we will continue to work diligently to uphold the law for the well-being of our community. Thank you for your attention to this important matter. Together, we can make Stafford Township safer for everyone," the chief said.

