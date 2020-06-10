Several PNC Bank Arts Center shows cancelled

PNC Bank Arts Center delivered the good news in January with the release of its 2020 concert schedule. Now comes the bad news, most of the shows are canceled.

Among those shows still on according to the live nation schedule are:

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick Tuesday, Aug 11.

Darrel Hall and John Oates Thursday, Aug 27.

The Big Rock Summer Tour featuring Ratt, Skid Row, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, and Slaughter.

5 Seconds of Summer "No Shame Tour" on Saturday Sept 5.

Among the cancelled shows are:

Alice Cooper and Tesla with special guest Lita Ford on Friday, June 19.

The Shore Club Cabanas: Sugarland on Thursday, July 16.

Breaking Benjamin on Tuesday, July 21.

Honda Civic Tour presents Niall Horan, Nice To Meet Ya on Friday, July 24.

Nickelback: All The Right Reasons Tour on Friday, July 31.

Tim McGraw: Here on Earth Tour on Saturday, August 1.

Journey with Pretenders on Tuesday, August 4.

The Black Keys - Let's Rock Tour on Sunday, August 23.

Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour 2020 on Saturday, September 19.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

