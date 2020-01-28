2020 PNC Bank Arts Center concert schedule is out

Nothing like seeing a concert under the stars at the PNC Bank Art Center and this year's lineup features something for everyone.

Saturday, June 13 - Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen, Maddie and Tae.

Friday, June 19 - Alice Cooper and Tesla.

Monday, June 29 - The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald.

Wednesday, July 1 - Alanis Morissette.

Tuesday July 7 - James Taylor.

Wednesday, July 8 - Dave Mathews Band.

Friday, July 10 - Steely Dan.

Saturday, July 11 - Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell.

Sunday, July 12 - Kidz Bop Live.

Thursday July 16 - Sugarland.

Friday, July 17 - The Black Crowes.

Saturday, July 18 - Halsey.

Wednesday, July 22 - Chicago and Rick Springfield.

Tuesday, July 28 - Matchbox 20 and the Wallflowers.

Wednesday, July 29 - Disturbed, Staind, and Bad Wolves.

Friday, July 31 - Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant and the Shakes.

Saturday, Aug. 1 - Tim McGraw.

Tuesday, Aug. 4 - Journey and the Pretenders.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 - Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick.

Friday, Aug. 21 - Sammy Hagar, The Circle, Whitesnake, and Night Ranger.

Saturday, Aug. 22 - Foreigner, Kansas, Europe.

Thursday, Aug. 27 - Hall and Oates, KT Tunstall, Squeeze.

Saturday, Aug 29 - Chris Young, Scotty Mccreery, Payton Smith.

Friday, Sept. 4 - Brooks and Dunn.

Saturday Sept. 19 - Rascal Flatts.

