Several people, including a 15-year-old girl, were injured Wednesday afternoon when a garbage truck hit several cars and fell off an overpass onto Route 495 near the Lincoln Tunnel, which had to be closed in both directions.

A total of seven cars were damaged in the crash, the cause of which was not immediately known Wednesday afternoon.

As a result of the crash, Route 495 was closed westbound, creating traffic delays in lower Manhattan.

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said no buses are leaving the Port Authority bus terminal for New Jersey until further notice. NJ Transit bus tickets and passes were being cross-honored on NJ Transit rail and PATH at Hoboken, Journal Square and 33rd Street into New York.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that 17 people were injured in the crash, three critically. A spokesman for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a request for more information.

Union City officials at the scene told NBC New York that the driver lost control of the garbage truck and rammed several cars before going over the embankment about 1 p.m.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News helicopter footage showed that several vehicles had been hit.

In May, a truck fell off an overpass of Interstates 195/295 in Mercer County.

